Arkane seeks employees for unannounced AAA projects

The authors of Deathloop and Dishonored open the doors to more assets after the purchase of ZeniMax Media by Microsoft. They are now Xbox Game Studios.

Arkane Studios, authors of titles such as Prey, Dishonored and the future Deathloop, are looking for new employees for the company in the face of projects yet to be announced. The news comes just after it became known that Microsoft has bought ZeniMax Media, which includes the entire agglomeration of Bethesda Softworks studios; including Arkane.

Two new job vacancies through its official website reflect two unannounced projects: one from Arkane France —the Lyon-based offices, recently commissioned with Dishonored 2 in 2016 and Deathloop— and Arkane Austin —based in Texas, United States, whose last job was Prey in 2017—. Not many details have been revealed about it, only that programming engineers are being sought. “Our style of immersive simulation and emerging gameplay creates great challenges,” it can be read. “Arkane Studios Lyon is looking for talented motor programmers to join a new unannounced project,” they add in the French vacancy, which will be a “AAA” game.



