Arkane on PS5’s DualSense: I was completely blown away

Several developers, such as Arkane Studios, talk about how their projects will take advantage of the capabilities of the DualSense, the PS5 controller.

Arkane Studios joins other developers to discuss the benefits of DualSense, the next-generation controller for PS5. In the words of the director of Deathloop, the studio has worked imperiously so that “each weapon offers a different and unique feeling”. It highlights the way in which actions are transmitted like a jammed weapon; it is perceived by players with a lock on the triggers, which becomes a “warning” before the animation is played on the screen.

That feeling of the weapons in your hands is transferred to another of the heavyweights of PlayStation Studios. Mathijs de Jonge, director of Horizon Forbidden West, explains that for the sequel to Zero Dawn they have designed new weapons “to offer a unique feel and experience when facing robotic or human enemies.” There the adaptive triggers of the DualSense, which will “help” make it happen. The feature will also be present in Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart. Its creative director gives an example of the Enforcer, a double-barreled shotgun. “When you partially press the trigger, you will certain resistance and you will only fire from one cannon. Press the trigger all the way and you will fire with both cannons at the same time, “he concludes.

DualSense Haptic Feedback: “It’s Revolutionary”

“The haptic functions are an integral part of the adventure that allow us to immerse the player in the world of the game and enhance their experience,” said Gavin Moore, creative director of SIE Japan Studio, regarding the remake of Demon’s Souls. He points out that the haptic feedback of the controller turns an action as simple as pulling a lever into a sensory experience. “This is something that the vibration function did not allow,” it said. Among the moments that the players will experience, he emphasizes that the command will make the player “know perfectly if he is hitting the blows or deflecting the attacks correctly.”

DualSense becomes a key piece in one of the platforms that occupied the official presentation of PS5. SIE Japan Studio comments that Astro’s Playroom has been developed with haptic feedback as the central element. “I tried to play with the function disabled, but the feeling is not the same. It is truly revolutionary ”, narrates Nicolas Doucet, director of the study, which goes further:“ it is possible to feel Astro’s footsteps when walking on plastic, metal and sand, or even when jumping on water ”. The game will come pre-installed on all PlayStation 5 models.

Kazunori Yamauchi also promises another way to experience her star saga: Gran Turismo. The seventh numbered installment will allow you to reproduce the ABS when braking through the PS5 control. “Players will be able to feel and understand precisely the relationship between the braking force they want to apply and the grip of the tires,” he says.



