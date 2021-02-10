ARK Survival Evolved: How to Play with Friends

We tell you everything you need to know to create a private game and play with friends in Ark: Survival Evolved on PS4, Xbox One, PC and Nintendo Switch.

Ark: Survival Evolved is rigorously current. The arrival of Arkadia, the mega-server captained by Willyrex, Vegeta, Nexxuz and Nefarius, has allowed survival to reappear on the front line. In this piece we will tell you how to create a private game and what actions you must take to invite your friends to the game.

How to create a private game and invite your friends in Ark: Survival Evolved

There are several options to play only with your friends. You have the ability to create a dedicated server or host a session. In the first one, you must bear in mind that your console (or PC) will have to be on permanently, so we recommend the simplest way: be the host of your own game.

We leave you the steps below:

Open Ark: Survival Evolved and select the second option: Host \ Local. In no case give Join Ark.

You will see a screen where you can modify the server settings, from enabling mods to the type of resistance of each enemy and character, as well as the environment and context chosen. Change the options you want.

Once completed, click on the fourth option in the middle column, the one that says “host a non-dedicated session”.

A pop-up window will appear in which you will put the name of the session, the administrator password and a private starting box. Click on the box, fill in the rest of the fields and click on accept.

When you reappear on the map, press start and you will see a lot of information panels. Now you must add in the whitelist the players that can access your session. Put the nickname of your friends and share the name of the server. From that moment they will be able to access your same game.