Ark II Cinematic Trailer With Vin Diesel As Dinosaur Hunter

According to the announcement at The Game Awards, Vin Diesel will take part in Ark II as a dinosaur hunter. There is also an animated series centered on the Ark universe.

Ark II, which will be the sequel to Ark: Survival Evolved, released by Instinct Games for PC, PlayStation, Xbox, Nintendo and Android in 2017, was revealed at The Game Awards with a surprise announcement.

The biggest surprise in Ark II is that Vin Diesel, who won millions of fans around the world with the Fast and the Furious series, will give life to a character named Santiago. Moreover, Instinct Games has also released the cinematic trailer of the game to show how realistic modeling Diesel will take place in the game.

Ark becomes an animation sequence

Instinct Games also announced an animated series centered on the Ark universe. Vin Diesel will also be featured in the animated series, which is said to be about Helena’s story, and many famous names such as Michelle Yeoh, Jeffrey Wright, Elliot Page, Russell Crowe, Gerald Butler will accompany Diesel in the voice cast. It was stated that more details about both Ark II and the animated series will be announced tonight.

Ark II cinematic fragment



