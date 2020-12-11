ARK 2 is official; game and anime with Vin Diesel

One of the great surprises of The Game Awards has been the sequel to the popular ARK, which will also have an animated series with well-known actors.

ARK 2 is a reality. The Game Awards 2020 has been the place chosen to present the sequel to the popular title, which will also feature an animated series with prominent personalities from the world of cinema such as Russell Crowe, Vin Diesel and Gerard Butler. The game’s first trailer makes it clear that the game’s production values ​​are truly triple AAA, a new-generation work where survival and realism will once again be committed to at all levels.

And yes, Vin Diesel is the main character, although the video is completely cinematic and we have not seen gameplay sequences. The creators of ARK 2 have also confirmed that an anime series awaits us in which well-known faces from the world of cinema will not miss the appointment: Deborah Mailman, Elliot Page, Michelle Yeoh and Gerard Butler, among others.

At the moment, we know that ARK 2 will be out sometime in the future for PS5, Xbox Series X | S, and PC.

The Game Awards, the gala where we meet GOTY 2020

The Game Awards is the most media-related awards gala related to the world of video games and electronic sports of the year. With an unstoppable growth with each edition and tens of millions of spectators, the TGA has catapulted itself as an unofficial reference of the sector, especially for fans seeking an equivalent to the Oscars of the film world.

In total, more than twenty categories where the nominees and subsequent winners of each one have been determined by the sum of the votes of more than 95 media – including MeriStation – and a select jury of personalities. This group computes 90% of the votes; the remaining 10% respond to the votes of the fans, who until December 9 have been able to participate through the official website to express their opinion within an initial selection of thirty titles.

The most anticipated award is the Game of the Year, the GOTY, the Game of the Year. For this occasion, the six nominees have been The Last of Us Part 2, Animal Crossing: New Horizons, DOOM Eternal, Ghost of Tushima, Final Fantasy VII Remake and Hades.

