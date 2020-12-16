Ark 2 approved exclusively for Xbox Series S / X

In a post published on Xbox Wire, it was confirmed that Ark 2 will be released exclusively on the Xbox Series S / X and should arrive at a later date for the other consoles. The game will also feature the presence of actor Vin Diesel not only as a protagonist, but as an executive producer who will accompany the development of the title.

As with Ark: Survival Evolved, the second game in the franchise will also be distributed as an exclusive console launch, reaching Microsoft’s new generation video games before the other platforms. The announcement was made by Xbox marketing manager Tao Sila.

“Last week at The Game Awards, Studio Wildcard took its next dinosaur-sized step with the Ark franchise and thrilled the world by announcing Ark II,” said Tao Sila. “The reveal trailer was fully captured within the engine used and shows some of the features and gameplay that fans can expect when it arrives as exclusive to the Xbox Series X | S consoles in 2022.”

The manager also revealed that Vin Diesel, a big fan of the franchise with more than 1,000 hours played in the first game, will participate in both the sequel and the recently announced animated series Ark: The Animated Series, being an actor, voice actor and executive producer.



