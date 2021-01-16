Arizona is still questioned by fans for betraying Callie

Recall that the Grey’s Anatomy couple shared heartbreak and love during their years together but a destructive episode the couple endured still doesn’t sit well with some people even years later.

When Arizona and Callie fell in love during season five, viewers were looking for the passionate doctors. But when a Grey’s Anatomy couple walk the halls of Gray Sloan Memorial Hospital, you can be sure stumbling blocks are coming.

Throughout the years, women’s love withstood many traumatic events. A gunman was admitted to the hospital, for example, and Callie experienced a near-fatal car accident that nearly killed the unborn baby. Their drama-filled wedding was a beautiful celebration, but a plane crash followed the next season of Grey’s Anatomy.

Eventually Arizona (Jessica Capshaw) ended up with the amputation of her leg due to injuries from the accident, she blamed Callie (Sara Ramirez) for this, even though surgery was necessary to save her life. That struggle almost tore them apart, but their relationship seemed to be healing and reconnecting when something else put them to the test once more.

On the ninth season of Grey’s Anatomy, Arizona was drawn to a surgeon hired to consult on a difficult case. Surgeon Lauren (Hilarie Burton) flirts with Arizona (Jessica Capshaw), after a few moments full of sexual tension, they end up sleeping together in the hospital.

So Callie (Sara Ramírez) realizes what happened when she sees Arizona’s engagement ring pinned to Lauren’s (Hilarie Burton) shirt. Grey’s Anatomy fans were upset that this happened when the couple had been through so much and seemed to be rebuilding their lives.

Also even though both women dropped out of the popular medical drama, some fans still can’t accept Arizona’s actions, Callie and Arizona may have moved on from Grey’s Anatomy, but they left a lasting impression on viewers. For this reason, for some, Arizona still has at least one great sin to atone for.