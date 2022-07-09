Ariella Weinberg from 90-day-old Bride is pregnant again in 2022

Ariela Weinberg takes a pregnancy test in the 90th episode of the 12th season of the TV series “Bride for 90 Days”, and fans think that she may be pregnant with a second child. Ariela married her ex-husband Leandro Foske when she was just 19 years old. The couple lived in marriage for ten years, but never gave birth to children. However, when Ariela left for Ethiopia and met Biniyam Shibre, three months later she became pregnant with their child Aviel Shibre. Fans watched the journey of expectant mom Ariela in the second season of “The 90-day Groom: Another Way,” and she welcomed Aviel on December 17, 2019.

Despite their divorce, which occurred when the star of the 90 Day Fiancé franchise Ariela was pregnant, in August 2019 Ariela and Leandro remained best friends. The fact that she invited him to her home in Ethiopia in the third season of TOW made Biniyam feel insecure, and he didn’t appreciate it when Ariela asked Leandro to help with choosing her next wedding dress. To make matters worse, when Ariela had to go shopping with Leandro in search of a dress, she began to feel uncomfortable. Leandro asked Ariela about the last time she had her period, and Biniyam watched, clearly uncomfortable. Leandro and Biniyam went together to get a pregnancy test for Ariela, and when the moment of truth came, Ariela reported that the result was negative.

During the episode, Biniyam told Leandro that he wants ten children in the future, but Ariela said she probably only wants one in the future. At that time, Biniyam had only 36 days left before the expiration of the K-1 visa, and he and Ariela were already worried about their financial situation. Although Biniyama’s timeline of 90 days in America cannot be deciphered, in May 2021 (via @90daythemelanatedway) he posted a five-second ad in which he held Ariela. Biniyam kissed Ariela on the cheek and said, “She’s pregnant,” when Ariela made a strange face. When fans asked Ariela to confirm that she was “actually pregnant” in a Q&A session, she told them, “Definitely not.”

In October 2021, Biniyam provoked several more rumors about Ariela’s pregnancy with a new update on Instagram. Biniyam posted a photo with Aviel with the caption: “I love you, Avi. You make me happy,” but used very specific hashtags in the post, including “#babygirl” and “#babyshower.” This prompted fans to congratulate the couple. This time, Ariela and Biniyam did not confirm or deny the rumors. In December 2021, fans came across photos in the profile of Ariela’s brother Brad in IG, which said that Ariela and Biniyam are married. Biniyam was seen standing at the end of the altar in what looked like a golden tuxedo, and in another picture, Aviel was wearing a tiny tuxedo. There have been no updates suggesting Ariela’s pregnancy since October 2021, when the preview for the 12th episode showed that she was undergoing a test. However, earlier this week Ariela and Biniyam were spotted together in Las Vegas by a 90 Day Fiancé fan, according to Reddit user, u/The_Chuckness88.

A fan took a picture with the couple, and some Reddit users thought Ariela looked pregnant. In addition, Biniyam was seen pointing at her stomach. Some social media users claimed that this happened because of the way Ariela threw a poncho on herself in the photo. Despite this, even if Ariela gets pregnant in 2022, this may be what is discussed in the 90-day story about the groom. However, this disclosure can be saved for the new season featuring Ariela and Biniyam. Perhaps the issue will be called “The 90-day groom: happily ever after?”. Season 7.