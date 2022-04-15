Ariela Weinberg from 90 Day Fiance and Biniyam Shibre teach their son Aviel to potty: it’s “not easy”

Toilet time! Ariela Weinberg and Biniyam Shibre from 90 Day Fiancé are potty trained with their 2-year-old son Aviel.

“We’re trying to turn this into a game for him. He likes to do everything he sees his father doing. If he sees his father doing something, he will do it.”

The kid even learns to speak “both Amharic and English” like his 31-year-old dad.

“I really pushed [him to speak two languages],” Weinberg told us. “I don’t want him to return to Ethiopia and not speak this language. So the most interesting thing for me is when he says new words.”

The native of Ethiopia agreed, noting that his favorite part of parenting is “teaching” the baby new things.

TLC personalities welcomed their baby boy in December 2019. Although the baby needed hernia surgery next year, Aviel is now feeling “good” and feels “very healthy.”

However, the new mom told Us that Avielle “inherited the same problem” as her tonsils, and she will need a tonsillectomy soon.

While she and Shibre are busy with their son, the reality TV stars are already considering expanding their family. The dancer “wants” 19 children, and his partner “thinks about two.”

“We are struggling with the idea of having a second one, and he already [wants] 10,” the writer explained in an interview in August 2021. “We reached 10, at first it was 12. So maybe he should have children. …It’s like we just had a baby. We just had Avi, and he requires so much energy that I get tired very quickly. Then I’m thinking of [having] another one. Oh my God. I would just be exhausted. So maybe. He has this energy, infinite energy.”

When Shibre called “six [or] seven” children “no problem” and said he “likes [d] to play with children,” Weinberg replied, “But maybe you need to carry them.”