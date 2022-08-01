Ariela Weinberg and Biniyam Shibre from 90 Day Fiance finally got married: it’s “definitely a leap of faith”

Happily ever after! Ariela Weinberg and Biniyam Shibre officially got married on Sunday, July 31, in the episode of the 90-day Groom.

“Although I understand that the path ahead for me and Beanie will not be easy and that nothing magical [has] happened where everything is perfect overnight, in the situation of Beanie and me — when we have completely different backgrounds and we could not be more different — the decision to marry each other — it’s definitely a leap of faith,” 31—year-old Ariela said during a confession in the 16th episode of season 9.

The couple, who have a 2-year-old son, Avi, said “Yes” in front of Ariela’s family in the United States, while Biniyam’s loved ones watched what was happening just as they returned to Ethiopia. The emotional ceremony was bittersweet for the aspiring MMA fighter, who noted that he feels “lonely” with his parents, brothers and sisters so far away.

“Of course I miss my family very much, but I am so happy to be here because now I have my own family with Avi and Ari,” explained Biniyam, 33. “This is my dream, this is my everything.”

Despite so many ups and downs leading up to their special day, Biniyam admired the bride during their vows, calling Ariela an “angel” sent to him by God. The New Jersey native, for her part, promised to focus on the positives in their relationship rather than dwell on the negatives.

“We don’t know what the future holds for us, but I definitely think this family will have many more adventures in the future,” she concluded.

A few hours after their wedding aired on TLC, Ariela shared behind-the-scenes moments of the romantic wedding on social media.

“We supported each other and helped each other in very difficult times. And we were also lucky enough to experience moments together that others can only dream of,” she captioned a series of pictures from the event. “Together we have built a wonderful family. Our lives are forever intertwined.”

Ariela recalled feeling “completely calm” and “totally present” when she married Biniyam in front of their family and friends. “Thank you all for sharing our joy and watching our love unfold in the last few years!” she added.

The couple “90-day groom: Another way” met in 2019 when Ariela traveled the world. Fans watched their engagement on the second season of the TLC spin-off in November 2020 before encountering many ups and downs in their relationship.

Before the wedding, the duo exclusively told Us Weekly that they don’t see eye to eye on the logistics of the wedding day.

“Beanie loves parties,” Ariela told us in August 2021. “He likes big weddings, big parties, and he loves with all his might.”

Biniyam, however, noted that for him it is “not a party.” “In my culture, if you need to have a wedding, you have to do a big wedding. For example, on the mother’s side, on the father’s side. … That’s how I grew up,” he explained, adding that he really wanted to get married in Africa.

In the end, the couple chose an American ceremony, which was to take place in 2021. Ariela’s brother, Brad, confirmed the news in December of the same year, sharing pictures from the wedding on Instagram.

90 Day Fiancé airs on TLC on Sundays at 20:00 ET.