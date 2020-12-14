Aridity, not just water, is essential for the emergence of life

One element guides the search for life outside the Earth: liquid water (an element capable of sustaining life as we know it). If over the past few decades researchers have discovered more and more evidence that, after all, our Solar System is much more humid than ever thought, the question now is how much water is needed for life to arise.

“Hydrogen and oxygen are the most common elements in the Universe, so it is easy to deduce that water is one of the main constituents of many celestial bodies,” said physicist Federico Grasselli, a researcher at the International School of Advanced Studies (SISSA) in August.

If Earth was once the only member of the ocean planets club, registration is now open to other members – the dwarf planets Ceres and Pluto, as well as the moons of Jupiter, Europe and Enceladus, already show signs of harboring huge oceans of water under their icing.

Dry life

Finding signs of primitive life is the goal of the Mars mission that will reach the planet in less than 2 months. On February 18, 2021, NASA’s Mars 2020 will land the Perseverance rover at the planet’s equator, inside the Jezero crater, a dry bed of what was a river-fed lake 3.5 billion years ago (Mars had a cycle of the water that survived on the planet for over 100 thousand years).

The choice was largely due to the biochemical arguments of the University of Cambridge Molecular Biology Laboratory John Sutherland, who claims that it was in shallow waters – not primitive oceans – that life arose on Earth and, possibly, in Mars.



