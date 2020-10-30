Ariana Grande’s new album “POSITIONS”

From her social networks, Ariana Grande provided more tracks from her new album, which will be released in a few hours.

Ariana Grande is about to release her new album “Positions” and through her social networks, she has shared several clues about her new success and in La Verdad Noticias we have the details.

Fans have been flooding social media trying to alleviate and unite the clues that the famous American singer provided.

Through her stories and Instagram posts, the pop star has taken a look at the lyrics of some of her songs for her new material.

In turn, through her Twitter account the singer showed some of the fragments of these new melodies.

“Down like sunsets, down like my head on your chest,” she wrote in a tweet.

New album “Positions”

It should be noted that this album is Ariana Grande’s sixth studio album and her followers cannot wait any longer to hear it in full within hours of its release.

In addition, she has revealed that in total her material will have 14 songs, which already includes her first single also called “Positions”.

