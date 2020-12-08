Ariana Grande: Will the Sweetener World Tour air on Netflix

Netflix could add to its catalog one of Ariana Grande’s most successful concert tours. Wow!

We hope all Arianators have a Netflix subscription! As it looks like Ariana Grande’s Sweetener World Tour is coming to the streaming service after months of rumors.

The 27-year-old singer took to Twitter and Instagram today to share professional photos from her fourth and most recent concert tour, making sure to tag Netflix in posts. This seemed to confirm that her movie Sweetener would make it to the platform.

You can see her tweets below, along with Netflix’s response.

excuse me, i love you — Netflix (@netflix) December 8, 2020

As reported by Just Jared in August 2020, Ari had streaming services fighting for the big project, with Netflix and YouTube believed to be two of the highest bidders.

Sweetener, one of the most important stages for Ariana Grande

It’s no wonder a Sweetener World Tour movie is in high demand, considering that over a million people attended the tour and it raised a whopping $ 146 million. This is the highest grossing tour in Ariana Grande’s history, beating out the Dangerous Woman Tour in 2017.

Sweetener is the former Nickelodeon star’s fourth studio album, and it’s the one that ultimately earned him a Grammy Award.

The album, which was released in August 2018, featured big-name artists such as Nicki Minaj, Missy Elliot, and Pharrell Williams. It was also Ariana’s first album after she started dating Pete Davidson, and she even earned a track of her own with her name as the title.

Billboard gave Sweetener the No. 1 spot on their 2018 Top 50 Albums chart, and many people would certainly agree with that.

It would be an understatement to say that Ariana Grande is a multi-talented force to be reckoned with, and Netflix was extremely smart if they actually managed to get the Sweetener World Tour movie.

Does the crossed fingers on Ari’s social media posts mean he’s heading to Netflix? We can only wait to find out. Would you like to see this tour of Arian Grande on screen?



