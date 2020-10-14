Ariana Grande will release her new album this October

By
Kaitlyn Kubrick
-
0

God is a woman and does not like to beat around the bush when it comes to dropping bombs. Ariana Grande has announced by surprise that this month she is going to release her new album. She has done it with a brief tweet that has revolutionized her fans. That’s right! We were not prepared for such hype.

“I can’t wait to give you my album this month,” the singer wrote on her Twitter account. The result? That in less than half an hour the name of Ariana Grande became a worldwide trending topic.

Ariana had already released clues that she was working on a new album. We had seen her in the studio, sharing the first chords of a new song, but we did not imagine that the album would arrive so soon.

