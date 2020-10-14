Ariana Grande will release her album this month

Singer announced the news through social networks

Ariana Grande announced on Wednesday afternoon, 14, that she will release her sixth studio album later this month!

The announcement was made through the singer’s official Twitter account and left fans excited and anxious!

“I can’t wait to give my album this month,” she wrote on the network.

i can’t wait to give u my album this month — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) October 14, 2020

Another novelty that may arrive soon is a feat between Ariana, Mariah Carey and Jennifer Hudson.

Mariah left a very curious clue on her social networks. The singer shared a photo of three chairs backstage on a recording set. Each chair appeared with the initials of three names: AG, MC and JH. Everything indicates that it is the three, right?

In the caption of the publication, Mariah used a tree emoji and the web is already freaking out with the possibility of the singers partnering for a Christmas special, since Mariah stands out at this time of year.

Last year, the hit All I Want for Christmas Is You topped the Billboard Hot 100, even after more than two decades since its release.

It is worth remembering that at the beginning of her career, Ariana Gande was compared to Mariah Carey because of her voice. Over the years this has been left out, but fans are still waiting for their feat.



