Ariana Grande will miss the Grammys 2022 because of three nominations: “We have already won”

Trying to win a Grammy on Sunday? Ariana Grande claims three golden gramophones at the 64th Annual Grammy Awards, but she decided to skip the show for the second year in a row.

The 28-year-old singer “34 + 35” announced a few hours before the ceremony on Sunday, April 3, that she would not be there. “Some of the memories of Grammy Day celebrations reflect an incredible process with so many creatives that I love and respect so deeply,” she shared on Instagram along with behind—the-scenes footage of the album’s creation.

“I like this album so much,” the artist continued, “Thank you, next one.” “It is a great honor for me to be recognized today alongside so many brilliant musicians and people I love. to have each other, to have the gifts that we have, to share and feel heard… this is not something that goes without saying, we have already won. :)”.

Grande finished the signature with good wishes to her fellow musicians: “Have a good time, I’m celebrating all of you today!”

The Evil Star’s post was immediately met with praise, especially from her mother Joan Grande.

“Ariana!!! Brava, your splendor in music is surpassed only by the splendor of your heart!!!” she commented on her daughter’s Instagram. “I’m so proud of you all the time!! I love you”

Ariana also recalled her last appearance at the Grammys, sharing a photo of herself posing in a smoky gray Giambattista Valli Cinderella-style dress on the 2020 red carpet.

The Nickelodeon graduate claims to be the best vocal pop album by position, and the title track is nominated for best solo Pop performance. She also has credit for the album Doja Cat’s Planet Her (Deluxe), nominated for Album of the Year.

The singer of “7 Rings” already has two Grammy Awards under her belt: “Best Vocal Pop Album” for the song “Sweetener”, which she won in 2019, and “Best Pop Performance by a duo/group” for the collaboration “Rain on Me” with Lady Gaga, which was awarded a bonus. the trophy at last year’s ceremony.

Neither Ariana nor Gaga, 36, attended the award ceremony in 2021.

“Infinitely, deeply grateful for you, for this experience, for being a part of this song and this celebration of healing and recovery, for the opportunity to dance with you in the rain, call you my dear friend and now share it,” the NASA artist tweeted to the Gucci House star in that time. “Besides gratitude. Congratulations, Queen, ti voglio bene!”