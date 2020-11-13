Ariana Grande transforms into an anime heroine

Ariana Grande becomes a heroine and promotes her new perfume with an anime mini story. The Florida native ended up promoting “Positions,” her new album, and resumed her activities as an entrepreneur in the fashion world. Known for having a very feminine and flirty style, the “7 Rings” singer surprised her fans with new official merchandise, Ariana Grande transformed into an anime character to save her pet.

Through her official social networks, Ariana Grande revealed the promotional video for “R.E.M”, her new perfume that is already on sale. The “Positions” star was inspired by one of her great hobbies: anime, and played a space heroine to save her adorable Toulouse, her Chihuahua dog.

The animation was the brainchild of artist Olivier Lescot and lasts a minute and a half, long enough for Ariana Grande to star in her own action story and once again demonstrate her feminine empowerment. True to her style, her character wears the same outfit that the celb wore in the MV for “Rain on Me”.

ARIANA GRANDE BECOMES A SUPERHEROIN

During the commercial, Ariana Grande travels through the galaxy when she receives a call for help and moves to a world with a pink aura.After going through the forest, she finds Toulouse being a prisoner of a legion of robots, who are at the foot of a pyramid .

The singer faces all of them in combat to defeat them and save her dog, in the end, she leaves the planet and returns to her spaceship, whose explosion reveals the name “R.E.M”. The new Ariana Grande fragrance has a vanilla scent with hints of caramel, lavender, pear blossom and other spices, ideal for your scent to be sweet and warm this winter time.

Some fans shared their excitement for “R.E.M,” as the bottle’s design is a transparent, pink bottle decorated with what appears to be crystals.

Recently, the singer also surprised her fans with a new look inspired by the 70s.



