Ariana Grande to release new song and it could Positions

Singer Ariana Grande shared clues about her upcoming music projects and the title of her new song could be Positions.

Ariana Grande fans have been keeping an eye out for news on the singer’s new album, but the wait could come to an end now that the 7 Rings singer showed the first signs of her comeback with more music.

Since the beginning of the pandemic around the world, Ariana Grande shared with her followers that she wanted to continue making music despite the difficulties, so she installed everything necessary to have her own studio at home.

This girl already gave some signals about her new musical production, since when a fan asked her through Twitter if she would release a single before the premiere of the next album, she gave it a like as a sign of approval, as requested by the tweet .

ARIANA GRANDE REVEALS THE POSSIBLE TITLE OF HER NEW SONG

The Florida-born singer shared a new video through her Instagram account where she shows us a computer keyboard with phosphorescent green lights. The girl’s hands move in slow motion as she writes and reveals a special message.

By joining the lyrics selected by Ariana Grande, the word Positions is formed and, due to the announcement of a new song, fans are hoping that this will be the title of the next musical release.

