Ariana Grande to DOMINATE UK Singles Charts

Ariana Grande is in a position to take control of the UK charts as her latest album was a huge hit.

The American pop star’s new single “Positions” peaked at # 1 on the UK’s Official Singles Chart last week, her seventh song to debut at No. 1 and we’ve got you all the details. in Somagnews.

Based on 48 hours of sales and streaming activity, “Positions” is on track for a second week at No.1, while two more tracks from their album of the same name are set to hit the Top 10.

At No. 5, Ariana Grande’s “34 + 35” is the highest new debut on First Look’s chart, while “Motive,” her collaboration with Doja Cat, is new at No. 10.

If “34 + 35” and “Motive” keep their momentum going, Grande will raise its all-time count from the UK’s top 10 to 20.

Halloween spreads a spooky vibe on the charts when Bobby “Boris” Pickett’s “Monster Mash” re-enters the No. 14, and Ray Parker Jr.’s Ghostbusters theme looms just outside the Top 20.

Following a premiere performance on Stephen Colbert’s A Late Show and the release of her third album, Love Goes, Sam Smith’s “Diamonds” shines in the First Look poll. It went up 17-15, a new peak.

The official UK Singles List is released on Friday evening local time.



