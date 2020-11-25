Ariana Grande, the drag queen’s fan, turned into her!

In her Instagram Story, Ariana Grande shared an image of a well-known French drag queen, disguised as herself.

No Ariana Grande lookalike! In her latest music video, 34 + 35, the American singer doesn’t hesitate to take on the role of a larger-than-life inflatable doll.

Haircut straight from the 60s, sexy nightie … Ariana Grande is changing register, and her fans obviously loved it.

In fact, the outfit she wears at the end of her sultry music video has inspired many people around the world. And among them, a hyper known drag queen, revealed on American television.

Indeed, the drag-queen Nicky Doll, has therefore recreated the outfit as well as the make-up of the American artist. And the result is quite simply… bluffing!

Same purple nightie, same hairstyle, same pose … The young Frenchman who loves to dress up looks like two drops of water like Ariana Grande.

ARIANA GRANDE BLUFFED BY NICKY DOLL ON INSTAGRAM

As a legend, the hyper known drag queen in France but especially in the United States wrote this: “Hey Ariana. So I just wanted to show you that we can hold on, too. ” A reference to the lyrics of the song 34 + 35.

Proud of the drag queen Nicky Doll, the young woman did not hesitate for a single second to share the photo of the drag queen. In his Instagram Story. A nice reward, therefore, for the candidate of RuPaul’s Drag Race.

The 29-year-old French drag queen found success on the RuPaul’s Drag Race TV show. A drag queen competition. In which he thus finished in 11th place.

Since then, the young man who disguises himself regularly on his Instagram account, has therefore become a real star. With 577,000 subscribers on social networks, the latter is a size among the Drag Queen.

Passing through the Daily show on TMC, the latter therefore confided that he had become a true overseas person. The proof, Ariana Grande knows it!



