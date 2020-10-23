Ariana Grande: The best moments of Positions

Ariana Grande is back and shows all her girl power with “Positions”, her new song. The “7 Rings” star took advantage of the time in quarantine to get into her music and managed to record a new album, which will be released next Friday. On Thursday night, Ariana Grande surprised her fans with her first release, which has received various praise for the strong feminine and social message it transmits.

“Positions” is the singer’s new work and a few hours after being released it already has more than 8 million views on YouTube, demonstrating its power on the music charts, as Ariana Grande is one of the youthful figures of pop. On social media, the Arianators shared various messages of congratulations and support for the singer.

The former Nickelodeon star was more confident and decided to capture all her girl power in the video for “Positions”, in addition to an icon of fashion and ponytail style, Ariana Grande has gained popularity from fans thanks to her feminine side that shows in each of her releases.

ARIANA GRANDE’S BEST MOMENTS IN POSITIONS

Besides showing the empowerment of women, you can also be inspired by Ariana Grande for this Halloween.

Outfits

Without a doubt, fashion was present in the video, Ariana Grande modeled various outfits that highlighted her elegance and self-confidence, as she showed a new side, fans assured that she looks more empowered than ever and is a figure of girl power.

Femininity

Without a doubt, the singer is one of the most beautiful stars in the industry and she made it clear in part of the Positions scenes, as she showed herself in a flirty outfit while cooking.

Vintage

Ariana Grande demonstrated her feminine beauty, her empowerment, but also a very vintage look that the Arianators fell in love with. Wearing costumes from bygone eras, the singer was the spitting image of Hollywood figures from classic cinema.

Speaks out

What made the most noise was that the video was released right in the last debate for the presidency of the United States, Ariana’s message was to invite young people to vote and take to the streets to make important decisions, these elections will be the most important of the country, because a great change is sought.

Female empowerment

Her main hallmark was female empowerment, Ariana Grande was powerful, a successful woman who reaches the Presidency of the United States, she even talks about the roles of women in society and a change of roles, although in a romantic way, the message for her fans is Barbie style “Be what you want to be”



