Ariana Grande shares what will be Dalton Gomez Kids

Ariana Grande decided to teach her fans what her children would be like with Dalton Gomez. Do you already want to start a family?

Ariana Grande has publicly declared her love for her new boyfriend Dalton Gomez in an effusive Instagram post for his birthday. The 27-year-old God Is A Woman singer revealed that she was dating the handsome realtor in May, but has shared very little of their relationship since.

But it seems like Ariana couldn’t wait any longer to share her true feelings for her man with her 197 million followers on Instagram. In a heartwarming post, the brunette bombshell shared three sweet videos of the couple, as well as three loved ones.

Alongside these, Ariana even added a fun meme made by her of the couple’s future children, which featured the couple side by side using the face swap feature.

The first clip shows the couple struggling to keep their hands off each other, as they dance to live music in the background.

The video below shows Dalton attempting a Heads Up game, in which Ariana starts to laugh before the clip cuts to third, which is a boomerang from Dalton planting a kiss on Ari’s cheek.

Sharing the loved photos and videos, an excited Ariana wrote: “Happy birthday to my baby, my best friend, my favorite part of every day. I love you.”

Ariana’s courtship with Dalton Gomez

The couple have reportedly been dating since February, but fans have generally been left in doubt as the Thank U singer Next kept things private.

Still, that didn’t stop him from dropping an important hint about their romance when he appeared in her and Justin Bieber’s video for lockdown bop, Stuck With U.

Ariana then showed off her relationship with Dalton in early May and by the time of her birthday on June 26, they looked very cozy together in a series of photos on Instagram. Do you think Ariana and Dalton are already thinking about starting a family?



