Ariana Grande shares new record on Billboard Hot 100

The popularity of the songs of BTS and Ariana Grande allowed them to obtain a record within the charts of the Billboard charts.

There is no doubt that the popularity of BTS has taken over the music charts worldwide, obtaining records and recognition for their musical releases, but another star that has shone like never before in this 2020 is the singer Ariana Grande, so now they share the same achievement within his career.

After BTS released their song Dynamite, the idols of Big Hit Entertainment rose to the top of the Billboard chart and this success was replicated with the remix of Savage Love. This success was what allowed the group to join Ariana Grande in the record they share within Billboard.

Although this year Ariana Grande has not released a new record production, she has released some singles with other artists, which allowed her to receive a positive response from her fans.

ARIANA GRANDE AND BTS SHARE A SPECIAL BRAND FOR THEIR SUCCESS ON BILLBOARD

Throughout her career, Ariana Grande has released several hit singles on the Billboard charts, but this year was no exception.

This girl participated in some of the melodies that reached number 1 on the Hot 100 so far in 2020, which helped her become part of a select group.

Now, BTS is joining Ariana Grande as some of the few artists to have reached the top spot on this list during the months of 2020.

Other artists who have achieved this achievement with their most recent releases include Travis Scoot, Megan Three Stallion, Roddy Ricch and Nicki Minaj.

