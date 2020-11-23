Ariana Grande series and films that marked her career

Ariana Grande has been part of many important projects, being one of the stars with a consolidated career in music and acting. Know the series and movies where she has worked.

The American singer-songwriter began her career when she was still very young, appearing in musicals such as The Wizard of Oz and Beauty and the Beast, which earned her good reviews for her acting work.

Later, she auditioned for a role in the famous Nickelodeon series’ Victorious’, won the producers’ love for her funny personality and landed the role of Cat Valentine, a cute and clueless red-haired girl.

The youth series represented the great debut of Ariana Grande with a fixed role on the small screen, after her participation Victorious worked for the network in other projects such as: ‘Sam and Cat’, where she shared a set with Jennette McCurdy.

This time we bring you the list of productions where Ariana Grande showed her acting skills.

ARIANA GRANDE FILMS AND SERIES

icarly.

Stars: Jennette McCurdy, Miranda Cosgrove, and Nathan Kress.

Where to see: Nickelodeon.

The teen series follows the work of a group of friends who produce a web show and have fun lives. Ariana Grande appeared as a special guest on Episode 10 of Season 4.

Victorious.

2012

Seasons 1 – 4.

Stars: Victoria Justice, Elizabeth Gillies, Ariana Grande, Daniella Monet, and Avan Jogia.

Where to watch: Netflix.

The Nickelodeon network series chronicles the dynamics of a group of talented students preparing to be stars at Hollywood Arts College. Ariana Grande served as Cat Valentine.

Swindle.

2013.

Stars: Jennette McCurdy, Ariana Grande, and Noah Crawford.

Where to see: Amazon Prime.

The film produced by Nickelodeon tells the journey of a group of friends who go after a scammer who steals a trading card. In the film Ariana Grande had the role of Amanda Benson.

Sam and Cat.

2013.

Stars: Ariana Grande and Jennette McCurdy.

Where to watch: Netflix.

The series combines the world of Victorious and that of iCarly. Sam meets Cat after some fun facts, their friendship will begin to become more solid and the contrast of their personalities will allow each one to shine.

Scream Queens.

2015.

Season 1.

Stars: Emma Roberts, Lea Michele, and Billie Lourd.

Where to see: FOX.

The series tells the life of the university fraternity of Kappa Kappa Tau, the president Chanel Oberlin will be involved in a series of scandals, so she must accept girls with different personalities in the house.



