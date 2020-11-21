Ariana Grande seems to motivate you to renew your hair

The looks of singers and celebrities always give us great ideas, get inspired by Ariana Grande’s hair and give your image a twist.

One of the most iconic qualities of Ariana Grande is the hairstyle she uses to complement her looks, although the most popular is the high ponytail, this is not the only hair style that the singer has shown in front of her fans and, some of her ideas will motivate you to change your image.

Changes are always opportunities for improvement and you can notice it in the evolution of a person’s looks. The end of 2020 is near and you can conclude this year by transforming your image.

If you have no idea how you could spice up your hair without resorting to drastic changes, you can start with small transformations that will motivate you to keep updating your style while looking trendy.

Get inspired by some of Ariana Grande’s best hair looks and discover how amazing you will look.

ARIANA GRANDE HAIRSTYLES AND HAIRSTYLES THAT YOU WILL LOVE

UP

A look that has gained popularity among several celebs is the two high ponytails that hold all your hair, Ariana Grande is a clear example of how incredible this hairstyle looks and you can choose if you want to give your hair some special effect by curling it at the ends or flaunting it.

COLORS

Color gradients are also an alternative to change the look of your hair. Ariana Grande has shown this trend by applying colors like blonde and a platinum tone to the ends of her hair, but you can experiment with the colors you prefer.

BUNS

Another alternative to change your style is to tie the front part with two small buns, as Ariana Grande did during the music video for her song 7 Rings, if you are going to wear this hairstyle for a special occasion you can add rhinestone embellishments.

DETAILS

If you already wear your hair tied up frequently but don’t know how to give it a new look without giving up your comfort, then you can take up this Ariana Grande idea, weave some thin braids with little strands of your hair and add embellishments like sparkly barrettes. You can also choose to wear small colored extensions or curl just a few strands of your hair.



