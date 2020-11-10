Ariana Grande rises to the top of another list with ‘Positions’

Ariana Grande is one of the most listened to singers in the world.

Ariana Grande is in the fourth most weeks at the peak of success and we have all the information in La Verdad Noticias.

The famous American singer returns to number 1 on the Billboard Artist 100 chart (dated November 14) to become the best musical act in the US for a total of 14 weeks, and for the first time since April 2019 , thanks to their new LP Positions.

Ariana Grande triumphs with “Positions”

The album is released as Ariana Grande’s fifth number one on the Billboard 200, opening with 174,000 equivalent album units, according to Nielsen Music / MRC Data.

All 14 tracks on the album land simultaneously on the latest Billboard Hot 100, with two in the top 10: “Positions” at No. 2, after it soared to the top a week earlier, and “34 + 35”, again. this week at no. 8.

With its fourteenth week at No. 1 on Artist 100, Grande is tied with Post Malone for the fourth-most weeks for first place since the list’s launch in 2014. Taylor Swift holds the record for most weeks in charge (41), followed by Drake ( 31) and The Weeknd (20).

Artist 100 measures artist activity through key music consumption metrics, combining album and track sales, radio streaming, streaming, and social media fan engagement to provide a multi-dimensional weekly ranking of artist popularity.

