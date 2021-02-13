Ariana Grande reveals why she’s so protective of her pets

The interpreter of ‘Positions’ is very committed to the animals, in addition to taking care of them, she is in charge of rescuing them and giving them a new home.

Ariana Grande is known for her excellent music and talented voice, another facet that fans love is the dedication and protection she has for animals such as dogs, cats and even piglets, but where is Piggy Smallz?

From a very young age, Ariana Grande showed a love and respect for animals that led her to adopt more than one, now, the singer-songwriter owns 10 puppies and opened her own animal rescue center called Orange Twins Rescue.

The pets of Ariana Grande are like family, becoming celebrities, some of the dogs appeared in iconic music video star and adorable moments staged beside her.

The ‘POV’ interpreter’s love was not only limited to canines or kittens, she also owns a cute little pig named Piggy Smallz, who owns her own Instagram account and is loved by Ariana Grande fans .

WHY DID PIGGY SMALLZ STOP APPEARING IN ARIANA GRANDE’S PUBLICATIONS?

Ariana Grande is a very protective girl with all her ‘babies’, she tries to pamper them, play with them and provide them with the best living conditions so that they develop as happy and healthy pets .

Recently, fans of the actress questioned the whereabouts of little pig Piggy Smallz , since she had not made an official appearance for months and showed concern for the animal.

In a question and answer session, Ariana Grande confessed the reason why there are no recent photos or videos of the mini pig , she commented that she is sad that fans are making painful jokes about Piggy Smallz.

She revealed that Internet users posted messages where she read that they cataloged the little bacon pet and others wrote that she ate it, that hurt the little pig a lot . She did not explain if there will be an update on Piggy Smallz in the next few days , but fans asked for it with great excitement.

Recently, Ariana Grande premiered the official music video for 34 + 35 remix version, it was accompanied by rappers Doja Cat and Megan Thee Stallion.