Ariana Grande reveals poster for Positions, her new song

Ariana Grande is ready for the era of “Positions”, her new song, the singer shared the first teaser. The “7 Rings” star will take over the music industry once again, the Florida native will once again show all her girl power. During the pandemic, Ariana Grande had the opportunity to create new music, she even created her own studio at home and after several months of waiting she will finally release her new album.

Through her official social networks, Ariana Grande shared the official teaser for “Positions”, her new song and possible name of her next album, which will be released in two weeks. The singer’s promotional single will be released this Thursday night and is expected to top the music charts.

The Arianators shared various messages of congratulations and support for Ariana Grande, as they assure that she looks much more self-confident, in addition, the expectations of “Positions” are high, since apparently the video featured the same director of her music videos as “God is a woman”, one of her favorites so far.

ARIANA GRANDE REVEALS THE CONCEPTUAL ART OF POSITIONS

Ariana Grande published the promotional photo of “Positions”, the publication already has more than a million and a half likes. The “7 Rings” singer will surprise with a very feminine vintage style and a blonde look that seems to have been combined with a matte-tone makeup.

In the black and white image, Ariana appears modeling in front of the camera her feet in the middle of her face. She is wearing a top and skirt set, she also wore flower earrings and her classic ponytail. The “Sam & Cat” star revealed her abdomen, something that surprised her fans and they say it is a sign that her self-confidence has strengthened.

You can now pre-save “Positions” on the various music platforms to listen to it from the first second of its premiere this Thursday, October 22.

Ariana Grande can also be your inspiration for your Halloween outfit, look at the incredible looks that you can recreate.



