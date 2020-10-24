Ariana Grande posting to Pete Davidson on Positions?

Ariana Grande fans believe that the song ‘Positions’ was dedicated to Pete Davidson, the singer would have been inspired by her love story with the American comedian to create her single.

Ariana Grande released ‘Positions’ on October 22, the clip so far has 24 million views on YouTube, the singer reached the best places in international music charts.

This is the first single from her upcoming record material, which is her sixth studio album in her solo career. The ‘Best Mistake’ singer is celebrating the success of her song.

The lyrics of ‘Positions’ are about a new love, a story in which the singer would change her thoughts to enjoy her romance, many Internet users believe that the track has a special dedication for Dalton Gomez, Ariana Grande’s current boyfriend, but others they believe the issue throws some hints for Pete Davidson, the star’s former partner.

WAS A PART OF ‘POSITIONS’ DEDICATED TO PETE DAVIDSON?

The first lines of the Ariana Grande song reads:

Heaven sent you to me, I just hope I don’t repeat the story again

Quickly, users on social networks began to speculate these first phrases of ‘Positions’ since Ariana Grande sings the part of ‘I don’t repeat the history’ in a very particular way, since it cuts the word ‘repeat’ and it remains ‘re pete’.

The Arianators noted that it could be a hint to Pete Davidson, by including a play on words that result in his name, others believe it refers to Ariana Grande not wanting things with her current partner to go as fast as their relationship was. with the comedian.



