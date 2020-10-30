Ariana Grande: Positions, an uncompromising pop album

Ariana Grande is back with Positions, a rather successful album! Analysis…

Friday is the day for musical outings! This week in our playlist of the week’s novelties, we find Dua Lipa and Angèle, 4Keus, Hatik, Amel Bent or even Ninho! But we absolutely had to talk to you about Positions, Ariana Grande’s new album. For this sixth opus, the pop star has succeeded in releasing a record in line with her very successful thank u, next, Sweetener or Dangerous Woman! Even if the first 3 tracks of the album are not unforgettable, the following ones will satisfy the most skeptical! positions, it’s a real tour de force, a vocal feat.

Surely her most mature album, Positions seduces us in her lyrics, with strong gimmicks and impactful verses (We think of the convincing “love language”) To underline, all the feats of the album are small: Her collaboration with The Weeknd on “off the table” is a treat for the ears, “safety net” with Ty Dolla $ ign works very well and “motivate” is one of our favorite tracks. At just 27 years old, Ariana Grande has just given us one of the best albums of 2020! To listen urgently. Otherwise, we take stock of the Billboard rankings and this week Justin Bieber and Chance The Rapper are up, the BLACKPINK are down and Taylor Swift is back in the race!



