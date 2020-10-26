Ariana Grande poses with a low-cut top

Ariana Grande likes to surprise her fans, and now she did it with more photos corresponding to the art of her album Positions, the sixth of her career and which will be released on October 30.

The beautiful American singer published a black and white image on her Instagram account, in which she appears wearing a low-cut top. Something that was singularly attractive in the photo was the tattoo that she carries below her bust, which her followers loved.

“Positions” is also the title of the theme song from Ariana’s album; the video clip for that first single has been a success, and in just three days it already has more than 35 million views on YouTube.



