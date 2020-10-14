Ariana Grande new album planned for “this month”

Surprise! Ariana Grande has just announced on her Twitter account that her new album will be released by the end of October. The singer had already mentioned having been very prolific during confinement.

Ariana Grande will she give us a Taylor Swift discographic surprise? On her Twitter account, the American popstar has just announced that her new album will be released … by the end of October! “I can’t wait to unveil my album to you this month” writes the “No Tears Left To Cry” singer in a post that has already been liked more than 210,000 times in 30 minutes. A musical comeback that will not surprise fans of the singer since she has recently increased the number of photos taken in the studio. Six days ago, Ariana Grande posted a photo of herself on Instagram, accompanied by a message in the form of a teasing: “Working hard on my mixes, and reminding you again to register to vote”.

“The inspiration is there”

This new album, Ariana Grande was already drawing the outlines last May at the microphone of Apple Music, explaining that the period of confinement had been conducive to the creation of new titles: “I did not have a studio at home until very recently and have to say I am having a lot of fun even though it is bad for my sleep and diet! Sometimes I have to remind myself that there is life outside of creating things and I force myself to quit the computer. But the inspiration is there and it takes good ”she confided, even confirming a duet with Doja Cat but refuting the idea of ​​an album release in this period of health crisis:“ I do not really feel at home. comfortable with the idea of ​​releasing something at the moment, it’s a really tricky time for that ”. A desire that has evolved in light of the star’s latest statements.

i can’t wait to give u my album this month — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) October 14, 2020

Ariana Grande’s sixth studio album is therefore more than imminent. Should we expect a release this Friday? The bets are open ! Nevertheless, Ariana Grande is accustomed to secrecy. In February 2019, the singer had quickly followed up with the album “Thank U, Next”, released only six months after the previous “Sweetener”. The disc had been a huge success thanks to the hits “Thank U, Next” and “7 Rings”, allowing it to break listening records and to follow up with a world tour spent two evenings in Paris. In this year 2020, Ariana Grande has especially shone through collaborations with Justin Bieber (“Stuck With U”) and Lady Gaga (“Rain on Me”), both ranked at the top of the American charts. With this last minute announcement, Ariana Grande is plotting an operation similar to that of Taylor Swift who, at the end of July, released to everyone’s surprise her eighth studio album “Folklore”, just hours after announcing it. The singer’s highly anticipated new album should therefore be available within 17 days maximum!



