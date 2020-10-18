Ariana Grande New Album and First Single Release Date

Ariana Grande will release her new album “Positions” right on the eve of Halloween, preceded by the first single of the same name a week earlier.

Ariana Grande announced this Saturday the official release date of her new album, which will be titled Positions, and whose first single will bear the same name.

Shortly after surprising her fans with the announcement of a new album later this month, the “Rain on Me” star announced that the official release date will be October 30, on the eve of Halloween.

Additionally, the first single, “Positions” will be released a week earlier, on Friday October 23rd.

The 27-year-old pop star shared a video on her social media of herself typing the word “Positions” on a keyboard in slow motion.

Shortly after it was announced that this would be the official name of the album. It was also confirmed that “Positions” would have more than 12 new songs.

Ariana Grande releases 3 albums in 3 years

The album will mark Ariana’s third release in the past three years, following the success of 2018’s Sweetener and 2019’s Thank U, Next.

That last project was her fourth album which topped the charts and produced singles like “7 Rings” and the title “Thank U, Next.” Grande has released two songs so far this year: “Stuck with U” with Justin Bieber and “Rain on Me” with Lady Gaga.

Earlier this year, during an interview with Apple Music’s Zane Lowe, the singer noted that she had put together a home studio, but added that fans shouldn’t expect new music any time soon.

“I really don’t feel comfortable posting anything right now, because it’s kind of like this, it’s a really tough time for all of this,” she explained.

In addition to the release of “Positions,” Ariana Grande was announced as part of the cast of the new Netflix movie “Don’t Look Up,” which will feature Leonardo DiCaprio, Cate Blanchett, Jonah Hill and other stars.



