Ariana Grande: Millie Bobby Brown is happy for her!

Ariana Grande has just posted a photo on her networks. She announces her engagement and her friends congratulate her!

Ariana Grande just announced some big news on social media. The young woman announced that she had just become engaged to her darling Dalton Gomez. A news that made the happiness of her friends, Hailey Bieber or Millie Bobby Brown.

Ariana Grande has a complicated life to say the least. Indeed, the young woman has experienced terrible tragedies. A few months ago, during a concert in Manchester, a man blew himself up when leaving the concert. This terrible tragedy left no less than 22 dead, including several children.

An extremely complicated situation for the young woman who is still struggling to recover. But that’s not all. In her life, Ariana Grande also had to deal with the death of her ex. Rapper Mac Miller.

The latter died of an overdose a few weeks after she announced her engagement to Pete Davidson. But the marriage will never happen. The couple separated a few weeks later.

ARIANA GRANDE, HAPPY AND IN LOVE

And for good reason, Ariana Grande would have had a lot of trouble putting up with the death of her ex. In an interview, the young man opened up about this painful breakup.

“I think I said something like, ‘I’ll stay here, unless you don’t want me here anymore.’ I felt it was over by then. It was horrible and I couldn’t even see what was really going on. It was just terrible. ”

But a few months later, she found love again in the arms of Dalton Gomez. The young woman has just posted a photo on her Instagram account to reveal her engagement.

Ariana Grande has therefore received the support and congratulations of many of her friends. This is particularly the case with Hailey Bieber who wrote: “Yehh! I am too happy for you ”. Millie Bobby Brown wrote “Oh my god! Too happy for you, you so deserve eternal happiness ”.



