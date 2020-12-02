Ariana Grande, Mandela Effect from Thank U Next

Ariana Grande fans believe they experienced a Mandela Effect when they enjoyed the video clip of ‘Thank U, Next’, as some recalled that the convertible car that appeared was pink, but the tone is different. What happened?

Ariana Grande premiered the video for ‘Thank U, Next’ on November 30, 2018, the story was inspired by different films such as: ‘Heavy Girls’, ‘Stolen Triumphs’ and ‘Legally Blonde’.

The song became a success, surpassed 500 million reproductions and entered the top of the most important charts, placing Ariana Grande as one of the most important singers in the industry.

The clip was full of details, precisely in the part where the ‘Legally Blonde’ tape was recreated, a convertible car appeared, the scene showed the singer arriving at a university campus.

During minute 3:03 of ‘Thank U, Next’, Ariana Grande appeared driving a black car, the license plates read ‘7 Rings’ in honor of another of her songs, the shot only lasted a few seconds, but they were enough to generate the confusion.

Fans began to post their concerns on social networks, as some recalled that the video car was pink and not black, which caused doubts in many users, who were amazed with the possible Mandela Effect.

Internet users did not hesitate to leave their message in the comments section of the video on YouTube and some assured that they only returned to see the clip to confirm the vehicle color. OMG!

WHAT IS THE MANDELA EFFECT?

The Mandela Effect is a series of events that are present in people’s memories, but never happened, it ended when the blogger Fiona Broome explained that many people, like her, believed that Nelson Mandela died while staying in the jail.

The South African activist died until 2013 of natural causes when he was 94 years old. Some scientists and specialists commented on the event as the presence of different dimensions in one place.

Music and pop culture are full of these stories of collective memories and that are presented in movies, series, animated cartoons and commercials. What do you think of the subject?



