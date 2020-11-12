Ariana Grande looks like a ’70s star with her new look

Ariana Grande has reinvented herself in this new era of ‘Positions’, the female interpreter shared on Instagram her retro seventies look that is going to be the new trend of 2020. Look at the change of looks of the star.

Recently, the former Nickelodeon girl released ‘Positions’, the sixth studio album of her career, this project not only represented new music, it was also the perfect way to show a new Ariana Grande.

The singer of ‘Rain On Me’ reinvented her style, her cute hairstyles and showed that the retro wave is here to stay, this new era of the Florida native is proof that having fun with your way of dressing and hair is the key to everything.

Ariana Grande has been very active in social networks, showing the various changes for her musical return, her stylist Mimi Cuttrell was inspired by great figures in history such as Jackie Kennedy, who was the first lady of the United States.

Now, the GRAMMY winner has fused her particular way of dressing with a new hairstyle that stole the hearts, likes and glances of Internet users. Next, we tell you all the details of Ariana Grande’s makeover.

THE NEW ARIANA GRANDE STYLE YOU NEED TO EXPERIENCE

A few hours ago, Ariana Grande posted a new image on her Instagram account, her more than 200 million followers fell in love with the new hairstyle of the ‘Thank U, Next’ singer.

In the selfie, Ariana comes out blowing a kiss to the camera, her bangs are divided in two, which was arranged to give it a bit of movement, the rest of the girl’s hair was gathered in a half tail, leaving the rest of her mane loose.

Ariana Grande chose not to define her hair in curls, she preferred something more relaxed and retro, so the ends of her hair appear with small waves, giving it a touch of the seventies.

The photo of the retro look of the creator of ‘Needy’ already has more than 6 million likes, in the comments area her fans are leaving messages and compliments for her change. How does the singer look?

