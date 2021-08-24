Ariana Grande Launches Makeup Line

Ariana Grande is ready to start her path in the world of makeup with REM Beauty, what is the launch date of her cosmetics line?

Ariana Grande wants you to look more beautiful than ever with her new makeup line. The singer is about to become a great businesswoman and surprises us with the launch of her own cosmetics brand, what products will REM Beauty include and when can you buy them in your country?

2021 has been a year full of successes and great projects for Ariana Grande. Lately, she has left us speechless with all kinds of news: from new songs next to big stars like The Weeknd and Doja Cat to her secret wedding with Dalton Gomez.

There is nothing that can stop Ariana and her desire to go further and further. On this occasion, the Thank U Next interpreter is about to start a new facet in her life as a great businesswoman in the style of Kylie Jenner.

In recent years we have seen how several music stars have shown their interest in the world of beauty, resulting in various singers such as Lady Gaga and Selena Gomez launching their own makeup brands, having a great acceptance by their fans and the makeup-loving community.

On this occasion, it is Ariana Grande who will begin to make her way in the beauty industry with REM Beauty, her first makeup collection that will surely be an impressive success. When will it be officially released?

A few days ago, suspicions about the new project of the ‘Positions’ interpreter began to make noise after a mysterious account appeared on Instagram under the name REM Beauty, which curiously was followed by Joan, the singer’s mother.

Ariana Grande’s best friend, Doug, teases the singer’s rumored cosmetics brand, ‘r.e.m. beauty’, in new Instagram story. 👀 pic.twitter.com/c0d6PqIBTp — Buzzing Pop (@BuzzingPop) August 23, 2021

Later, ads began to appear near Times Square about the same brand, encouraging us to keep an eye out for a new launch that is closer than we think.

REM BEAUTY, WHAT PRODUCTS WILL ARIANA GRANDE’S MAKEUP BRAND HAVE?

As Ariana Grande is an icon of fashion and beauty, surely you are very curious to know what kind of cosmetics the singer will launch, with which you can recreate her most iconic looks.

USPTO, the United States Patent and Trademark Office released some facts about REM Beauty. One of the companies in the name of the singer, Thunder Road, would have applied for the registration of the brand and various beauty products under it, such as highlighters, eyeliners, lipsticks, mascara, makeup sponges, hair extensions, and many more.

And as if that weren’t enough, it was also revealed that the products of Ariana’s makeup brand will refer to the lyrics of her most popular songs, can you imagine having the eyeliner ‘At The Borderline’ in your hands to make yourself a perfect longer delineated your love for the singer?

When will REM Beauty be released? Ariana Grande’s first makeup line could see the light very soon, since it has been reported that on September 17, 2021, there will be a special event in London where the brand will be officially presented. In addition, it is said that there will be a physical store in New York where all their fans can go to buy their products. OMG!

There is still no official release date in Mexico, but it is expected that REM Beauty will not take long to reach Latin America, as has happened with other brands such as Selena Gomez’s Rare Beauty, which was a success in the country.