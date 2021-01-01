Ariana Grande is giving gifts for her son’s birth!

For the birth of Nicky Minaj’s baby, the American singer Ariana Grande gave him a wonderful gift. Very friend with Nicki Minaj, Ariana Grande wanted to mark the occasion for the birth of her first child. She is one of the artists who has supported her a lot!

There are friendships you would never suspect. Between Ariana Grande and Nicki Minaj, the bond is strong. Indeed, the two artists have shared a nice bond for a few years.

So when the Super Bass singer gave birth to her son, the legendary ponytail singer couldn’t help but give him a little attention.

Thus, the one who has just got engaged to Dalton Gomez has made him a very nice gesture. In any case, that’s what Nicki Minaj said on her Instagram account this Wednesday, December 30.

Indeed, Ariana Grande “sent him magnificent gifts”. It must be said that the two women, true symbols of pop culture in the United States, are really very close.

In any case, Ariana Grande was not the only one to be very present for the young mother. Singer Ciara, herself a mother, would have been “so helpful” with her advice.

ARIANA GRANDE IS PROUD OF HER

If Ariana Grande showered her friend with gifts, that’s a good reason. Never has she been so proud of herself. And yet there were many occasions to congratulate her.

The reason ? The young woman is delighted to see her so happy, alongside her husband Kenneth Petty. With the two of them taking care of the baby, Nicki Minaj is more than exhausted.

Especially since she is already having problems with her little one: breastfeeding her hurts. “Breastfeeding is very painful. Pumping is too, ”she wrote on Instagram.

Then Ariana Grande’s great friend continued, “Women make this stuff seem too easy. Moms really are superheroes. “



