Ariana Grande is # 1 on Spotify with her “Positions” album

“Positions”, the new musical production of Ariana Grande is casting as one of the favorites of the public.

On October 30, Ariana Grande came back strong and released a new album: “Positions”. Now, almost a month after the release, the album has reached the number 1 spot on Spotify.

So we can say it: Ariana Grande weighs in on the game. In fact, the famous singer seems proud of her latest album. The “Thank U, Next” singer returned with a series of heady new titles.

It has been almost a month since the album came out and the success has not waned. As a reminder, it has sold some 34,000 copies and represents more than 34 million broadcasts. Especially on the Spotify platform, where the unassuming Ariana Grande ranks first. A great success, in short.

As a reminder, his album showed 20 million listeners in its first week of airing. No wonder it’s Spotify’s number one safe!

Ariana Grande: repeat success with “Positions”

This new work, which is the star’s sixth studio album, features great collaborations; among them, one with Lady Gaga, Grande’s great friend, as well as Justin Bieber. The star also sang the song alongside The Weeknd and Ty Dolla Sign and Doja Cat.

Also, Ariana Grande surprised everyone with a secretly filmed clip, a week before the album’s release. It wasn’t until mid-October that she shared the news on Twitter.

Regardless, the star remains very humble and grateful for this success. In her Instagram story, Ariana Grande thanked her community, always so loyal. “Wowowow, thank you very much once again,” he wrote, with a comforting emoji.



