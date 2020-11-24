Ariana Grande: Her album “Positions” is # 1 on Spotify!

On October 30, Ariana Grande came back with a bang and released a brand new album: “Positions”. This one is number 1 on Spotify!

The “Thank U, Next” singer therefore returned with a slew of heady new tracks. Starting with “Positions”, the eponymous title on his album.

It’s been almost a month since the album was released, and the success has continued. As a reminder, it has sold some 34,000 copies and has more than 34 million streams.

As a reminder, his album had 20 million listeners in its first week of release. No wonder he’s number one on Spotify!

ARIANA GRANDE: REITERATED SUCCESS WITH “POSITIONS”

This new opus, which is the star’s 6th studio album, has some great featurings. Among them, one with Lady Gaga, Grande’s great friend, as well as Justin Bieber.

But that’s not all ! The star also pushed the song alongside The Weeknd and Ty Dolla Sign and the very feline Doja Cat.

Also, Ariana Grande surprised everyone with a music video shot in secret a week before the album’s release. It was not until mid-October to hear about it on Twitter.

Regardless, the star remains very humble and grateful for this success. On her Instagram story, Ariana Grande thanked her community, always so loyal.

“Wowowow, thank you so much, again,” she wrote, with a heartwarming emoji. Like what, she herself can’t get over it!



