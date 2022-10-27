Ariana Grande from Wicked debuts a new blonde look for the musical

Ariana Grande will play Glinda in the upcoming Wicked films.

Movie musicals are a proven and true genre in the world of cinema. There are still some exciting projects ahead, the main one being a couple of John M. Chu’s Wicked films based on the blockbuster Broadway musical. In this film adaptation, Ariana Grande will star as Glinda, and the pop star/actress recently unveiled her new blonde look for villain films.

Not much is known about the “Wicked” films, although John M. Chu insisted on splitting it into two films so that he wouldn’t have to cut characters or songs. The cast of the film remains a mystery in many ways, but fans are delighted with a pair of leading actors: Cynthia Erivo as Elphaba and Ariana Grande as G (a) Linda. And the latest icon recently teased her Glinda look by debuting blonde hair on Instagram with the following photo.

I think we all owe Ariana a big thank you (more) for offering this teaser about her upcoming appearance as Glinda the Good in Wicked. Although she didn’t show off anything on set, that blonde hair is obviously a special choice for the character. After all, there are lyrics in the Broadway musical that specifically mention her hair color.

Ariana Grande’s Instagram post quickly went viral, garnering nearly 6 million likes at the time of writing this story. Her cheeky caption “new earrings” made fun of the real star of the show: her unruly hair. And then the comments section is filled with fans who are happy to see her on the big screen. One of these fans replied:

These feelings have been shared several times as Ariana Grande’s role in Wicked seems more and more real. This will mark a long-awaited return to musical theater for the pop singer, whose career began in the original Broadway company 13. She recently flexed those muscles in projects like “Hairspray Live,” but “Wicked” will be a full-fledged theatrical release, as well as two films. . And with John M. Chu back behind the camera after his famous work on “Insanely Rich Asians” in “On High,” Smart Money says Oz will become a visual delight.

Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo are posting news from Wicked rehearsals here and there, as they are both preparing to shoot the film adaptation of their favorite musical. Fans are eagerly waiting for two famous singers to perform Stephen Schwartz’s melodies and revive the complicated friendship of their characters on the screen. Hopefully we’ll get more news about a couple of movies sooner rather than later. In addition to the lead actresses, the only confirmed cast was Bridgerton’s favorite Jonathan Bailey as the main character Fiyero. And this is another casting announcement that blew up the Internet. It is reported that the film was also looking for a real wheelchair user for the role of Nessarose.

Wicked: Part One is currently expected to be in theaters by Christmas 2024. In the meantime, check out the movie’s release dates in 2022 to plan your next movie.