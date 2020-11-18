Ariana Grande featuring Mariah Carey on Christmas song

Ariana Grande will be on Mariah Carey’s new project for Christmas and we’re talking about it!

It’s official, on December 4th, Mariah Carey will be in the spotlight on Apple TV + with a special Christmas movie: Mariah Carey’s Magical Christmas Special! On the program, stars and more stars … The cast is impressive: Ariana Grande, Jennifer Hudson, Tiffany Haddish, Billy Eichner, Snoop Dogg, Jermaine Dupri, Misty Copeland or even Mykal-Michelle Harris! But it is above all the music of the film that promises to be interesting! According to reports from Apple TV +, Mariah Carey asked Ariana Grande and Jennifer Hudson to collaborate with her on “Oh Santa!” which will be in the soundtrack of the film.

But the best is yet to come! We have the film’s pitch and you won’t be disappointed … In this project, Mariah Carey will play the role of Santa’s best friend (yes). She will be responsible for saving Christmas and will have to create an incredible holiday to make the world happy … Quite a program, you will understand! In addition to her role as an actress, she also participated in the production of the film. We can’t wait to see what it will give! In the rest of the music news, we come back to the Billboard ranking of the week with Justin Bieber and Taylor Swift rising and Jason Derulo and Jawsh 685 falling after weeks at the top of the charts!



