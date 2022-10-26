Ariana Grande fans fell in love with her hair transformation on Instagram

Ariana Grande posted a photo of her new blonde hair on Instagram, and fans have already fallen in love with her.

Since the beginning of her acting career in 2008, Ariana Grande has become one of the most popular female celebrities, as she has taken up music and many other things.

With 27 million followers on TikTok and 334 million on Instagram, it’s clear she’s made a name for herself on social media as well.

Ariana’s devoted love for flooding the comments with her support for an influencer, and her recent Instagram post is no different.

Ariana Grande fans are delighted with her new hairstyle

On October 26, Ariana Grande posted a new photo on Instagram showing off her new pearl earrings. Fans quickly noticed even bigger changes when her hair changed from dark to blonde.

In just three hours after posting the photo, she received more than 3.3 million likes.

Of course, fans were bombarded with comments.

“Blondiana just blew up the Internet,” one user replied.

Another user commented: “Blonde Ari is back!”

Support for changing the color of her hair flooded Twitter with hundreds more comments in support of the celebrity.

However, Ariana’s new blonde hair is not just a random decision, as she is going to play the role of the good witch Glinda in the upcoming movie “Evil”, which will be released in 2024.

We’ll have to wait a while to see the movie, but it’s safe to say that the internet appreciates a quick look at Ariana’s role.