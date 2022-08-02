Ariana Grande fans are convinced that her R.E.M. Lip Oil is a sweet tribute to Mac Miller

Ariana Grande and Mac Miller. Matt Baron/Shutterstock; Invision/AP/Shutterstock

Forever in her heart! Ariana Grande may have subtly honored Mac Miller with her R.E.M. cosmetics brand.

“When you get R.E.M. Beautiful Lip Oil “Picking Petals” and realize that Ari continues to give us little reminders about Mac,” TikTok user Kaylee Vasquez wrote in a July 6 video in which she tests a peach product.

In the background of the video, you can hear the 29-year-old Grande and Miller’s song “The Way”, especially the words when Miller raps: “Plucking petals from flowers like / She loves me, doesn’t she love me? (don’t love me)”. Since then, the comments section of the video has been filled with fans who agreed that the nickname lip oil is really a tribute to the late artist.

The Grammy winner launched a cosmetics label in November 2021. The first drop, called Chapter 1, included a highlighter for eyeliner, pencils, mascara and three eye shadow palettes. Each iteration of the collection is released with an intergalactic theme.

Miller, real name Malcolm James McCormick, died of an accidental overdose in September 2018 at the age of 26. According to the autopsy report, a combination of fentanyl, cocaine and alcohol was found in the body of the “Self Care” rapper at the time of death. his death.

The “No Tears Left to Cry” singer and Miller dated for two years before breaking up in May 2018. A month later, Us Weekly published the news that Grande was engaged to Pete Davidson after just a few weeks of dating. Five months later, Miller was found dead in his Los Angeles home.

In 2020, Grande, who is now married to real estate broker Dalton Gomez, remembered her ex-boyfriend and his love of music.

“I think nothing has ever mattered more to him than music,” the 7 Rings singer said in an interview with Zane Lowe on Apple Music’s Beats 1. “And he was one of those people who woke up and rolled into the studio, fell out of bed into the next studio. Nothing was more important. Talk about losing track of time and forgetting to eat, remind yourself to take care of yourself and be human. He was a man who literally gave every second of his thoughts, time and life to his music.”