Ariana Grande creates her own clone in the 34 + 35 video

The musical era ‘Positions’ never ceases to surprise the public, Ariana Grande became a scientist for the music video of ’34 +35′, check out her new clip here.

Ariana Grande launched ‘Positions’ on October 22, the former Nickelodeon girl worked during the quarantine for this project, which represents her sixth study material, the American still has many surprises for her fans.

Today, through Ariana Grande’s official YouTube channel, the music video for ’34 +35 ‘was released, a track that is part of her most recent CD, the clip tells a futuristic story, know all the details below .

ARIANA GRANDE SHOWS HER ELEGANT AND SEXY SIDE IN THE 34 + 35 VIDEO

The video for ’34 +35 ‘happens in different sets, showing the different facets of Ariana Grande, one of the settings is a beige background that plays circular shadows and that results in an elegant and mature image.

In other parts of the video clip, Ariana Grande becomes a scientist trying to create her own clone, despite studying all the possibilities and techniques to make her experiment come to life, many of her attempts fail until she finally succeeds.

Ariana Grande prepared a special choreography for the song of ’34 +35 ‘, which consists of giving a lot of prominence to the legs, as is almost a tradition, the artist appears with her own team of dancers, who showed their coordination and excellent chemistry.

The most recent video of Ariana Grande already exceeds 1 million views and immediately became a trend on the platform, occupying the 29th place among the most searched topics. Did you like the clip of Ariana Grande?

