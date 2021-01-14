Trio that is a phenomenon of streaming joins forces in the remix of the song 34 + 35, which will be released this Friday (15).

Ariana Grande joined a strong team for the 34 + 35 song remix . The singer announced on Thursday (14) that Doja Cat and Megan Thee Stallion will join her on the track.

The original song is already a hit on worldwide streaming platforms and on US radio stations, reaching the eighth position among the most played. The music video already has over 115 million views on YouTube.

On Instagram, Ariana released the cover of the remix, in which the three appear in the form of a drawing.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ariana Grande (@arianagrande)

The fans, of course, were shocked by the surprise, after the mystery made by Ariana about who the artists involved in the remix would be: “Help, Ariana. I have a fragile health”, a follower joked. “This partnership will shake the structures,” bet an internet user.

Doja and Megan are two of the most talked about names in music in 2020, and both are nominated for a 2021 Grammy, including in the Breakthrough Artist category. They are responsible for viral hits like Say So and Savage , which rocked the TikTok video app. In 2020, Ariana became the most heard woman on digital platforms like Spotify, which explains the power of this union.