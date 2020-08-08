Ariana Grande celebrates Dalton Gomez’s birthday

Ariana showed how loving their relationship is while congratulating her boyfriend. Dalton Gomez’s birthday motivated Ariana Grande to make a special publication through her social networks, where she let him know how special she is to her.

Since the beginning of the year, suspicions about the relationship between Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez grew, although this boy appeared next to him in the video clip for Stuck With U, their relationship was not yet confirmed, however, that changed on the girl’s birthday .

Now that Dalton Gomez celebrated one more year of life, Ariana took the opportunity to share the memories of some special moments with this boy.

The singer published a series of photos and videos where she and Dalton appear hugging, dancing to the rhythm of the music and playing indoors, accompanying this special publication with a message that reads:

Happy birthday to my baby, my best friend and my favorite part of all my days, I love you



