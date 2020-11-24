Ariana Grande approaches the 2021 Grammy Awards!

Ariana Grande created the event by unveiling her latest album “Positions”. The singer is therefore approached for the Grammy Awards 2021!

The Covid-19 pandemic has taken a toll on the music industry as a whole. The ceremonies that reward your favorite artists have therefore been redesigned.

To do this, all the prize-giving evenings took place, but without an audience. This weekend, for example, the AMA’S did take place, but with a virtual audience.

And the 2021 Grammy Awards ceremony may also meet the same fate. This prestigious evening will take place on January 31, during which Ariana Grande, for example, is tipped to win several awards.

Indeed, the Grammys reward the artists who had a strong musical news between September 1, 2019 and August 31, 2020. A strong year for Ariana Grande.

And she’s not the only one to have hit the nail on the head last year. As revealed by The News, other artists are in the running for several awards.

ARIANA GRANDE, PRESENTED FOR THE 2021 GRAMMY AWARDS

Ariana Grande was on a world tour for her Sweetener World Tour last year. The young woman had things well by unveiling a new album just before her tour.

So the Rain on Me performer has a good chance of winning an award, based on the prediction from The News, which says the Boca Raton-born singer will win the Grammy for the year’s title.

Dua Lipa and Cardi B are also likely to win an award on the occasion of this exceptional evening. And the same goes for The Weeknd, which hit hard with their latest album, After Hours.

So, can Ariana Grande hope to win more awards? On social networks, her fans hope that the pretty brunette, who has come back in force this year, is the big winner of this prestigious evening. See you in January!



