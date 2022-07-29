Ariana Grande applauds criticism of cosmetics brand amid music drought: “I’ve never felt more comfortable in my voice”

Thanks, next! Ariana Grande has responded to a hater who recently criticized her for focusing on her cosmetics brand rather than her music career.

The 29-year-old singer shut down the troll via TikTok on Thursday, July 28, while promoting the release of R.E.M. The launch of the fourth Beauty product.

“Please remember that you are a singer,” one user commented, prompting the former Nickelodeon star to reply, “In fact, I’ve never felt more comfortable in my voice or felt more like a singer.” The “7 rings” artist added four bubble emoticons and a cheeky smiley face.

When the second subscriber responded to the video, saying, “We really love you, Ari, but can you start singing again, please? 😭😭😭”, Victorius fans came to her rescue.

“Leave her alone, not in every video people have to remind her that she doesn’t write music,” one user commented. Another TikToker asked Grande’s fans to be kind, writing: “Arianators allow Ariana to do what makes her a happy task!”

However, the Grammy winner did not allow several negative reviews to spoil her beauty presentation. In fact, Grande also took time to communicate with positive comments. After one user commented: “I love you so much,” the musician replied: “I love you all the most / always 🧚🏼♂️”.

The Florida native’s excitement about the new Sweetner Concealer drop, which has 60 different shades, was easy to see in her TikTok.

“I’ve been using it secretly for a year now. This is also our first product that uses R.E.M. essence technology, hyaluronic acid and raspberry leaf extract,” the Sam & Cat alum said in a video demonstrating how to use the product. “I like to know that it moisturizes and nourishes my skin while I’m waiting for it. A little goes a long way. The reach is really impressive.”

Earlier this year, Grande admitted that she wasn’t working on new music because of her other endeavors, including her cosmetics company and filming Wicked, in which she stars as Glinda, also known as the good Witch.

“The truth is, I haven’t started working on an album yet,” she said during a May YouTube video for R.E.M. Beauty. “At the moment, my hands are busy with a lot of other exciting work.”

The Positions singer launched her cosmetics brand in November 2021, the same month that her starring role in the film adaptation of John M Choo’s Wicked was announced.

Through it all, Grande has made it clear that women can do whatever they want and there is no limit to what she can do.

“I love and am a big fan of my peers who do both— [make music and run beauty brands]—and I think it’s just another way of telling stories,” she told Allure in September 2021. “Because you’ll never have enough makeup, just like you’ll never have enough music.”