Ariana Grande announces the premiere of her sixth album

Ariana Grande took to her social networks to share that this month she will release her sixth album, the ‘God Is A Woman’ interpreter sent a message to all her fans. What kinds of songs has the star been working on?

The ‘Dangerous Woman’ singer has had a very productive year, collaborating with various artists like Justin Bieber and Lady Gaga, apparently this time at home has inspired her to create new songs.

The girl from Boca Raton, Florida has become one of the most successful celebrities in the music world, ranking in the best chat rooms and achieving huge sales numbers on music platforms.

ARIANA GRANDE ANNOUNCES THAT IN OCTOBER A NEW DISC WILL BE RELEASED.

Ariana Grande announced through her Twitter account that this month she will release a new album, that production represents the sixth studio work of the former Nickelodeon girl. Ariana Grande’s post has caused a lot of emotion among her followers.

The ‘Rain On Me’ singer wrote:

I can’t wait to give you my album this month

The producer of this record material is London On Da Track, a musician characterized by hip-hop and trap mixtures, so perhaps the Arianators will be able to enjoy an Ariana Grande with a more urban and powerful style.

For a long time there has been speculation of this release because the same artist has shared clips of some unreleased songs, Ariana Grande fans assured that these were tracks, which indicated that a new CD would be released.

